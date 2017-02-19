Marcel Hirscher regains slalom title at world championships
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - Leaving no doubt over who was the standout skier at the world championships, Marcel Hirscher regained his slalom title on Sunday. The Austrian star also took gold in St. Moritz in giant slalom and silver in combined - and that loss was by just 0.01 seconds.
