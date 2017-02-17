Marcel Hirscher leads giant slalom after 1st run at worlds
France's Alexis Pinturault speeds down during the first run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - Marcel Hirscher took the lead after the first run of the giant slalom at the world ski championships on Friday, seeking a first career gold medal in the event.
