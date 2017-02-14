Many US Olympic hopefuls getting first looks at Pyeongchang
The first impression some members of the USA Luge team got regarding how the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics will operate came on the bus ride from the airport to the mountain resort where they're staying. Whether it's the South Korean volunteers learning all the names of athletes, offering wireless connectivity just about everywhere or even letting sliders pick what sort of music they want to hear on the start ramp, many of those vying for spots on next year's U.S. Olympic Team are liking what they're seeing so far from Pyeongchang and the surrounding areas.
