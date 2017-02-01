KT to showcase virtual reality luge at tech show in Spain
KT Corp., a South Korean telecom company, will showcase virtual reality luge at this month's annual technology fair in Spain, an industry source said Friday. The event appeared to be aimed at drumming up a marketing campaign for KT's technology ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which luge is a sport.
