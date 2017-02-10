Kramer wins 10,000 at single distance worlds
Olympic silver medalist Sven Kramer won the 10,000-meter title at the world single distance speedskating championships on the 2018 Olympic track on Saturday. The Dutchman, who also won gold in the 5,000 at Sochi, clocked 12 minutes, 38.89 seconds to finish 5.06 seconds ahead of compatriot Jorrit Bergsma.
