Kramer captures 5,000m world speedska...

Kramer captures 5,000m world speedskating title for eighth time

8 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Sven Kramer won his eighth world 5,000-meter title after a duel with Dutch countryman Jorrit Bergsma at the world single distances speedskating championships on the 2018 Olympic track on Thursday. Kramer didn't put any light between him and Bergsma until the 3,000 split.

