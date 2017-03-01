Kevin Koe's team gearing up to defend...

Kevin Koe's team gearing up to defend Canadian men's curling title

If Kevin Koe and his teammates are experiencing something like curling's version of the Stanley Cup hangover, they say the Brier is more than enough to snap them out of it. Koe, third Marc Kennedy, second Brent Laing and lead Ben Hebert head to the Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's N.L., as the defending Canadian and world champions.

