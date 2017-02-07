Kenyan skier Simader on fast track to...

Kenyan skier Simader on fast track to 2018 Olympic downhill

Kenyan skier Sabrina Simader's ambitious path to the 2018 Olympic downhill went through St. Moritz on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Simader was the only African starter in the women's super-G race at the world ski championships.

