Jill Saulnier makes case for Olympics appearance at CWHL all-star game

Jill Saulnier is hoping her hat-trick performance in the Canadian Women's Hockey League all-star game on Saturday will put her on Hockey Canada's radar for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Saulnier and Jess Jones had three goals each, helping Team White to a 9-5 victory over Team Blue at the third CWHL all-star game at Air Canada Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.