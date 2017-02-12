Japanese women punch ticket for Pyeongchang Games
The Japanese women's ice hockey team qualified for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Germany. Moeko Fujimoto, Shoko Ono and Hanae Kubo scored for Japan, which qualified for its first sport at Pyeongchang next February.
