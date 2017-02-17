Japanese women all smiles ahead of As...

Japanese women all smiles ahead of Asian Winter Games hockey

Fresh off qualifying for next year's Olympics, the women's national team, nicknamed "Smile Japan," is aiming to keep the good times rolling at the Asian Winter Games, which begin this weekend in Sapporo. "We're focused on winning the gold medal," Japan captain Chiho Osawa said after a team practice on Friday.

