Japan wins 4 gold in speed skating at Asian Winter Games
Japan claimed four gold medals in speed skating and China won two on the short track at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday. Nao Kodaira of Japan earned her second gold of the Sapporo Games by beating two-time Olympic champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea in the women's 500 on the long track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC