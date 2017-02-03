Japan to let North Korea athletes attend Asian Winter Games: reports

Japan will allow North Korean athletes and officials to take part in the Sapporo Asian Winter Games this month despite sanctions against the reclusive state that bar North Koreans from entering the country, Kyodo news agency said. Japan has long has comprehensive sanctions in place against North Korea, which last year conducted more than 20 missile and two nuclear tests, and there is concern that Pyongyang could be readying tests of a new ballistic missile.

