IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and ...

IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcomes talk that two Summer Games hosts could be picked at the same time in September. "I like it that people are talking in this way about the Olympic candidature procedure," Bach told The Associated Press on Saturday, amid speculation Los Angeles and Paris could both get hosting rights for either the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC