IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick
" International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcomes talk that two Summer Games hosts could be picked at the same time in September. "I like it that people are talking in this way about the Olympic candidature procedure," Bach told The Associated Press on Saturday, amid speculation Los Angeles and Paris could both get hosting rights for either the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
