IOC to drug test Sochi samples until 2022
The re-testing of samples from the 2014 Sochi winter Olympics in Russia to identify any cheats who had competed there will last another five years to 2022, the International Olympic Committee has said. The IOC is re-testing thousands of samples from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 summer Games as well as the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi winter Olympics to root out any doping offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC