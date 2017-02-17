IOC to drug test Sochi samples until ...

IOC to drug test Sochi samples until 2022

Read more: RTE.ie

The re-testing of samples from the 2014 Sochi winter Olympics in Russia to identify any cheats who had competed there will last another five years to 2022, the International Olympic Committee has said. The IOC is re-testing thousands of samples from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 summer Games as well as the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi winter Olympics to root out any doping offenders.

