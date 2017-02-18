Host Japan off to winning start at As...

Host Japan off to winning start at Asian Winter Games

SAPPORO, Japan - Japan overpowered defending champion Kazakhstan 6-0 in women's ice hockey on Saturday, the first day of competition at the Asian Winter Games. More than 2,000 athletes from 31 countries are competing in five sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events in Sapporo on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

