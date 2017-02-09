Holdener leads Swiss 1-2 in combined at worlds; Vonn 5th

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - On a bitter-sweet day for the home team at the world championships, Wendy Holdener led a 1-2 finish for Switzerland in the combined event and Lara Gut was airlifted from the course following a crash. Lindsey Vonn was fifth after a gutsy slalom run left her 0.47 seconds from a medal.

