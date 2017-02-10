Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don't go to Olympics

In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. If the NHL doesn't send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the hockey tournament in Pyeongchang will look a lot like the ones in Lillehammer in 1994, Albertville in 1992 and Calgary in 1988. Maybe even a little like 1980 in Lake Placid, site of the "Miracle On Ice."

