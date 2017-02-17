Hirscher wins giant slalom world title after plane incident
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - After an incident involving a military airplane delayed the race, Marcel Hirscher won the giant slalom title Friday at the world ski championships. The decisive second run was pushed back 30 minutes after a monoplane in a Swiss Air Force formation display team's training exercise struck the cable of a moving overhead television camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC