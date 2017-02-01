Hayley Wickenheiser video message thrills Bonavista girls team
Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser's recently recorded video encouraging the Boavista-Trinity Cabots girls under-12 hockey team has received a lot of positive feedback on social media. The team is one of six taking part in the Adam Pardy Female Under 12 Invitational at Cabot Stadium in Bonavista Saturday and Sunday.
