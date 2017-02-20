Golden birthday for luge star Natalie Geisenberger read comments video

Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger edged German compatriot Tatjana Huefner by one-thousandth of a second Sunday to win her fourth luge World Cup of the season on her birthday. The 29-year-old Geisenberger sped down the track in a combined time of 1 minute, 22.388 seconds over two runs, beating her teammate, the eight-time world champion, by the smallest margin.

