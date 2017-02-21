Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined

Johannes Rydzek retained his Nordic combined world title as he led a German podium sweep in the men's individual normal hill event on Friday. Rydzek was second to fellow German Eric Frenzel after the ski jumping stage, and started the cross-country with a 14-second disadvantage, but swiftly closed up to Frenzel and began to open up a lead after halfway.

