Germany's Friedrich wins 4th bobsled World Cup race
" Francesco Friedrich won both heats in a two-man bobsled World Cup race Saturday to claim his fourth victory of the season. Friedrich and his pusher Thorsten Margis, of Germany, set a track record in the opening run before beating Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia by 0.73 second.
