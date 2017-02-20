Germany's Friedrich wins 4th bobsled ...

Germany's Friedrich wins 4th bobsled World Cup race

The New Zealand Herald

" Francesco Friedrich won both heats in a two-man bobsled World Cup race Saturday to claim his fourth victory of the season. Friedrich and his pusher Thorsten Margis, of Germany, set a track record in the opening run before beating Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia by 0.73 second.

