Geisenberger leads German sweep for record 38th luge WCup

" Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep in the season's final luge World Cup meet for a record 38th career victory Sunday. Geisenberger, who had already wrapped up her fifth straight overall World Cup title, clocked a combined time of 1 minute, 44.364 seconds, beating Tatjana Huefner by 0.071 seconds and Dajana Eitberger by 0.186.

