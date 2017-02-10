Geisenberger leads German sweep for record 38th luge WCup
" Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep in the season's final luge World Cup meet for a record 38th career victory Sunday. Geisenberger, who had already wrapped up her fifth straight overall World Cup title, clocked a combined time of 1 minute, 44.364 seconds, beating Tatjana Huefner by 0.071 seconds and Dajana Eitberger by 0.186.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC