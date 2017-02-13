Former Ohio State forward Lindsay Agn...

Former Ohio State forward Lindsay Agnew makes impression at Canada senior camp

Taken by the Washington Spirit in the January NWSL draft, the former Ohio State forward then made the most of her first camp with the senior Canadian national team. Agnew, 21, didn't figure in Canada's 3-2 win over Mexico on Feb. 4, a match billed as a celebration of the Olympic bronze medal team.

