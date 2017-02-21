For naturalized Dalton, the puck stops in South Korea
Growing up in rural southern Ontario, Matt Dalton never figured that his career path in professional hockey would take him to South Korea . Dalton , along with a handful of other North American players, has acquired South Korean citizenship and is a key member of the men's national ice hockey team as it prepares to take on the world's best as host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
