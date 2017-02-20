Exclusive - Admit women or lose Tokyo...

Exclusive - Admit women or lose Tokyo Games golf, IOC tells club

51 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday. The private Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama prefecture, which is set to host both men's and women's tournaments in July and August 2020, forbids women from playing on Sundays and excludes them from becoming full members.

