Elite female athletes encourage girls to stick with sports
Olympic snowboarder Kimiko Zakreski helping young girls set goals at the Mic Mac Amateur Aquatic Club on Sunday. Kimiko Zakreski says she was involved in a number of different sports when she was younger before she zeroed in snowboarding - a sport that took her to the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver to represent Canada.
