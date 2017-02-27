Dayton Fire investigators looking into string of fires

Three-time U.S. Olympic biathlete Tim Burke made an announcement on social media Monday that he would be pulling out of the current season a Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Chapel Street Monday morning for a fourth fire in as many days in that block. District Fire Chief Rennes Bowers tells 2 NEWS the house Monday was a vacant structure and there were no injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.