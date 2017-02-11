Data firm expects Norway to top 2018 Winter Games table

Norway is expected to return to the top of the medals table for the first time in 16 years at the 2018 Winter Olympics, while host country South Korea is set to tie its record gold medal haul with six titles, sports data firm Gracenote has projected. California-based Gracenote Sports put Germany second in its 'Virtual Medal Table" for the Games, scheduled for Feb. 9-25 next year in the South Korean alpine town of Pyeongchang, ahead of the United States in third.

