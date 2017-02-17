Daleman takes silver at Four Continents; Canada wins silver, bronze in pairs

Gold medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China, center, and silver medalists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada and bronze medalists Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch, right, of Canada during the medal award ceremony for the Pairs in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canadian Gabrielle Daleman won silver at the Four Continents figure skating event Saturday with a career-best international result while two Canadian duos reached the podium in the pairs competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.