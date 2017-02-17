Dahlmeier edges Dunklee to win record 5th biathlon gold
Laura Dahlmeier won the world title in the women's 12.5-kilometre mass start on Sunday, becoming the first athlete to win five gold medals at a single biathlon world championship. The overall World Cup leader from Germany overtook Susan Dunklee, who led most of the race, on the final kilometre and finished in 33 minutes, 13.8 seconds to beat the American by 4.6 seconds.
