Cool Runnings too? Tropical Indonesia makes ice hockey bid
Indonesian ice hockey team train at a skating rink of a shopping mall in South Tangerang, ahead of the Asian Winter Games AFP/GOH Chai Hin SOUTH TANGERANG, Indonesia: They come from a tropical country better known for palm-fringed beaches and big-wave surfing than winter sports. But Indonesia's plucky ice hockey team hopes to defy the odds when they skate into a major international tournament for the first time at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC