Cool Runnings too? Tropical Indonesia makes ice hockey bid

Indonesian ice hockey team train at a skating rink of a shopping mall in South Tangerang, ahead of the Asian Winter Games AFP/GOH Chai Hin SOUTH TANGERANG, Indonesia: They come from a tropical country better known for palm-fringed beaches and big-wave surfing than winter sports. But Indonesia's plucky ice hockey team hopes to defy the odds when they skate into a major international tournament for the first time at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.