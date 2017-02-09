Comments
Julia Ransom, of Kelowna, B.C., Rosanna Crawford, of Canmore, Alta., Brendan Green, of Hay River, N.W.T., and Calgary's Scott Gow finished 13th on Friday in the mixed relay event at the world biathlon championships. Germany captured the gold medal in one hour nine minutes 6.4 seconds.
