Canada's Patrick Chan held off podium, finishing 4th at Four Continents

PYEONCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Patrick Chan was held off the podium by a trio of big jumpers at the ISU Four Continents figure skating championships Sunday. The three-time world champion from Toronto opened his free program with a huge quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination, and followed it up with a triple Axel, but he struggled the rest of the way to finish fourth with 267.98.

