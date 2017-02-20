Canada's Mikael Kingsbury and Marc-Antoine Gagnon finish 1-2 in dual moguls
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury grabbed top spot in men's dual moguls on Saturday for his second freestyle skiing World Cup gold medal in three days. Kingsbury, the 2014 Olympic silver medallist, edged out fellow Canadian Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., in the final.
