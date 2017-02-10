Canada's Gow, Crawford, crack top 30 at biathlon world championships

Calgary's Scott Gow and Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta., were the only two Canadians to ski into the top-30 in sprint racing on Saturday at the biathlon world championships in Hochfilzen, Austria. Gow, who has consistently found himself in the elite group of 30 throughout the year, posted a time of 24:49.8 in the men's 10-kilometre sprint competition.

