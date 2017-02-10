Canada's De Haitre, Blondin win speed-skating medals, pre-qualify for Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Vincent De Haitre earned the silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres and Ivanie Blondin collected bronze in the women's 5,000 metres on Saturday at the world single distance speedskating championships. De Haitre and Blondin also filled the first criteria for pre-selection on the Canadian team at the 2018 Olympic Games with these podium results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.