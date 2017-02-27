Canada names veteran roster for women's world hockey championship
Canada will field a veteran roster when it tries for an eighth gold medal at the upcoming women's world hockey championship. The 23-player roster features 17 players who helped Canada sweep a two-game exhibition series against the archrival United States in December, 16 who were on Canada's runner-up team at last year's world championships and 13 who helped defeat the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the Sochi Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC