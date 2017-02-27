Canada names veteran roster for women's world hockey championship

Canada will field a veteran roster when it tries for an eighth gold medal at the upcoming women's world hockey championship. The 23-player roster features 17 players who helped Canada sweep a two-game exhibition series against the archrival United States in December, 16 who were on Canada's runner-up team at last year's world championships and 13 who helped defeat the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the Sochi Olympics.

