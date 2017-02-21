Budapest to pull out of bid for 2024 ...

Budapest to pull out of bid for 2024 Olympics as government withdraws support

Budapest's hopes of springing a surprise in the race to host the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are over after the Hungarian government said "the only responsible decision" was to pull out. The decision, which will be formally confirmed by Budapest's city assembly, comes after more than 260,000 people signed a petition against the bid, saying the money should be spent on hospitals and schools.

