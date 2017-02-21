Budapest to pull out of bid for 2024 Olympics as government withdraws support
Budapest's hopes of springing a surprise in the race to host the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are over after the Hungarian government said "the only responsible decision" was to pull out. The decision, which will be formally confirmed by Budapest's city assembly, comes after more than 260,000 people signed a petition against the bid, saying the money should be spent on hospitals and schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC