Bobsledder Steven Langton says he's attempting a comeback
The two-time medalist from the 2014 Sochi Olympics said Wednesday he is planning a comeback, the timing of his announcement coming exactly one year before the start of the Pyeongchang Olympics. "Over the past few weeks I've realized that I still have one more Olympics left in me," Langton said.
