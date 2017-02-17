Bjoergen wins women's 10k at cross-country ski World Cup
Marit Bjoergen won a 10-kilometer classic race in the cross-country ski World Cup on Sunday, underlining the Norwegian veteran's status as a gold medal contender for the upcoming world championships. The 36-year-old Bjoergen was dominant in wet conditions as she finished in 29 minutes, 59 seconds, beating Sweden's Charlotte Kalla by 26.5 seconds and World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng of Norway by 57.2. It was Bjoergen's 106th career World Cup win, a record more than double that of the next best skier in history.
