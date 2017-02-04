Avalanche snap losing streak at 9 games with win over Jets

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal by Nathan MacKinnon against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Feb. 4, 2017. Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, perhaps making a case for his trade value, as the Avalanche snapped the latest streak at nine with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at the Pepsi Center.

