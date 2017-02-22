Avalanche podcast: Music City musings
Avalanche writers Terry Frei and Mike Chambers discuss the season-ending injury to defenseman Nikita Zadorov, the pending return of blue-liner Erik Johnson, the upcoming March 1 trade deadline and the professional future of DU Pioneers captain Will Butcher, the Avalanche draftee. Mike hosts the podcast from Nashville, where the Avs play Thursday, with Terry calling in from Denver after working Colorado's practice Wednesday before the squad traveled to the Music City.
