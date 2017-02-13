Austria's Baumann leads combined after downhill
Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title. Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined.
