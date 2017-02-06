Austrian ski jumper Schlierenzauer out with knee injury

Gregor Schlierenzauer is out indefinitely and could miss this month's ski jumping world championships in Finland after hurting his right knee in a ski flying crash. The Austrian ski federation says a medical test on Monday has revealed that the World Cup record holder with 53 wins damaged a collateral ligament and bruised his chest and right thigh, but did not hurt his surgically repaired ACL.

