Austrian ski jumper Schlierenzauer out with knee injury
Gregor Schlierenzauer is out indefinitely and could miss this month's ski jumping world championships in Finland after hurting his right knee in a ski flying crash. The Austrian ski federation says a medical test on Monday has revealed that the World Cup record holder with 53 wins damaged a collateral ligament and bruised his chest and right thigh, but did not hurt his surgically repaired ACL.
