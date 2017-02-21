Australia's potential Olympic robbery
QUEENSLAND may be robbed of the opportunity to host the 2028 summer Olympics after revelations the loser of the 2024 race could be given the honour. Southeast Queensland planned to bid for the 2028 Games, but that proposal will have to be postponed if the runner up of the 2024 bid is appeased with the 2028 hosting rights.
