AP's global coverage of Ali's death wins story of the year

In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5 of the Major League Baseball World Series in Chicago. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2016 at their annual winter meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

