Air + Style brings pro snowboarders, top bands to LAa s Exposition Park

While extreme snowboarders fly through the air off a giant ramp, bands, DJs and other performers will be jamming live from two stages as the third annual Air + Style festival returns to Expo Park. Organized by two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White , the two-day festival returns on Feb. 18-19 with a roster of elite snowboarders competing on a massive 16-story, 450-foot-long ramp while 20 bands perform throughout the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.