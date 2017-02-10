After foggy day, downhill double-header on Sunday at worlds
A volunteer waits above the fog prior to he men's downhill race at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The marquee races for women and men should go back-to-back after Saturday's men's downhill was postponed due to fog, race organizers decided.
